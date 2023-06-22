Solar surge sparks £4m deal: Good Energy acquires Wessex ECOEnergy

Renewable energy company Good Energy has announced its acquisition of solar and storage installation company Wessex ECOEnergy.

The acquisition comes at a time when solar installations in the UK are experiencing significant growth.

The latest data from the Microgeneration Certification Scheme (MCS) revealed a record-breaking first quarter for solar PV installations in 2023, with over 50,000 installations, marking a 114% increase compared to the same period last year.

Wessex ECOEnergy, based in Dorchester, has been a trusted provider of solar and storage installations in the South West region since 2014. As part of the Good Energy Group, Wessex ECOEnergy will continue operating under its established brand.

With Good Energy’s support, Wessex ECOEnergy aims to increase its monthly panel installations to 600 within the next 18 months.

Good Energy currently serves over 180,000 solar customers and is the UK’s second-largest administrator of the Feed-in Tariff scheme.

Nigel Pocklington, Chief Executive Officer of Good Energy, said: “There is a £5 to £10 billion growth opportunity in clean energy technology installations among climate conscious consumers.

“With our trusted legacy and green-motivated existing customer base we are positioned to be a major player in this, and are already kitting out homes with heat pumps, solar and batteries. Now we’re supercharging our solar services.”