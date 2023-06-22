South Scotland faces 99.3% increase in gas bills

South Scotland has been hit hard by a staggering 99.3% increase in gas prices, causing significant concern for residents.

That’s according to analysis by BOXT, which estimates that on average, people in South Scotland now spend 5.7% of their gross annual income on gas bills, nearly double the 2.8% figure recorded in 2021.

Yorkshire also experienced an increase in gas bills, with prices rising by 99.27% from 2021 to 2022 while the East Midlands follows closely behind, with gas prices shooting up by 97.98% from 2021 to 2022, according to the report.

In addition to gas price hikes, the research highlights other findings related to electricity bills across the UK.

The North West region experienced the highest increase in electricity prices relative to gross disposable household income, with prices rising by 60.96%.

Northern Ireland saw the lowest increase at 50.79%, according to the report.