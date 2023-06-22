Finance & Markets, Top Stories

South Scotland faces 99.3% increase in gas bills

Gas prices soar in South Scotland as average gas bill expenses rise to 5.7% of annual income, according to a report

Big Zero Show 2023

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Thursday 22 June 2023
Image: Shutterstock

South Scotland has been hit hard by a staggering 99.3% increase in gas prices, causing significant concern for residents.

That’s according to analysis by BOXT, which estimates that on average, people in South Scotland now spend 5.7% of their gross annual income on gas bills, nearly double the 2.8% figure recorded in 2021.

Yorkshire also experienced an increase in gas bills, with prices rising by 99.27% from 2021 to 2022 while the East Midlands follows closely behind, with gas prices shooting up by 97.98% from 2021 to 2022, according to the report.

In addition to gas price hikes, the research highlights other findings related to electricity bills across the UK.

The North West region experienced the highest increase in electricity prices relative to gross disposable household income, with prices rising by 60.96%.

Northern Ireland saw the lowest increase at 50.79%, according to the report.

Network with hundreds of businesses and public sector organisations taking bigger steps to net zero. Book your FREE ticket to the Big Zero Show 2023 now. 

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast