Crispy clean revolution: Cornflakes powered by hydrogen

Breakfast giant Kellogg’s and other businesses across the UK have received a significant boost in government funding, totalling over £80 million, to transition from fossil fuels to cleaner alternatives.

The aim is to cut carbon dioxide emissions and embrace sustainable energy sources.

Kellogg’s, known for its popular cornflakes, plans to use hydrogen as a fuel for its cereal-making process in Manchester.

The ambitious project has secured more than £3 million in government investment.

In addition to Kellogg’s, Annadale Distillery, one of Scotland’s oldest whisky makers, will receive £3.6 million in government funding.

The funding will support the development of thermal heating technology in collaboration with Exergy3 Ltd.

Minister for Energy Security and Net Zero Graham Stuart said: “Whether it’s the first meal of the day or a night cap, the great manufacturers of our country are striving to cut their carbon emissions and their energy bills – and in turn, support our efforts to boost our energy security.

“Our investment of over £80 million will help them to go further and faster, using the latest science, technologies, and new energy sources to cut ties with fossil fuels and future-proof their industries.”

Tim McKnight, Kellogg’s Manchester plant director said: “We’re really pleased to be part of this trial to switch to low carbon hydrogen in our cooking ovens. We hope this demonstration will provide strong evidence for hydrogen use across other Kellogg’s sites.”