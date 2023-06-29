Scottish homes power wind turbines with heat pumps and EVs

Scottish households have taken part in a pilot project aimed at ensuring the continuous operation of wind turbines by increasing the utilisation of low carbon technologies.

The initiative aims to reduce the need for curtailing wind energy.

Under the pilot scheme, participants were incentivised to maximise the use of low carbon assets such as heat pumps and electric vehicles.

By increasing the usage of these technologies, households contributed to maintaining a consistent supply of electricity from wind turbines.

The pilot has been described as the world’s first national electricity network control room to leverage a cloud-based Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform for procuring and dispatching flexibility services.

James Johnston, Chief Executive Officer of Piclo, said: “This is a momentous milestone for Piclo and the ESO. It is the first time the ESO’s control room has used a cloud-based platform as part of their trading operations .

“This marks a turning point in the energy transition, where the introduction of a digital marketplace not only democratises access to flexibility markets by reducing barriers for participation but also facilitates a more efficient and streamlined operation of the electricity network. We start today with 3MWh and our ambition is to grow to 30GW.

This has been a massive boost to our mission to decarbonise the world’s grids.”