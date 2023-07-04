Wooden power unleashed

Efficiency & Environment

Sweden is building the “world’s tallest” wooden wind turbine tower, standing at 105 metres

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Tuesday 4 July 2023
Image: Modvion

Sweden is currently constructing what is described as the world’s tallest wooden wind turbine tower, reaching a height of 105 metres.

The tower, which is being built by wood technology company Modvion, will host a 2-megawatt turbine provided by Vestas.

The manufacturing of the final wooden modules, made from laminated veneer lumber (LVL), is currently taking place at Modvion‘s factory in Gothenburg.

The company said the laminated wood used for the modules has a superior strength-to-weight ratio compared to traditional steel used in wind turbine towers, enabling the construction of lighter towers.

