Scottish crofters offered £38,000 green home grants

Scotland’s crofters will receive financial support to improve the energy efficiency of their homes.

The Scottish Government has extended the Croft House Grant, allowing crofters to apply for grants of up to £38,000.

This funding will help them make energy-saving improvements like insulation and upgraded heating systems.

The initiative aims to support crofters in remote and rural areas, who often face high energy costs.

The goal is to create more sustainable and comfortable living conditions for crofters and contribute to the long-term viability of these communities.

The government has already awarded over £1 million in grants to help crofters build and improve their homes.

Minister for Energy and the Environment, Gillian Martin, stated: “The climate emergency and energy crisis has highlighted the need for energy efficiency improvements to existing housing stocks.

“There are approximately 21,400 crofts in Scotland, and many of these have existing houses which have not been built to the high energy efficiency standards required today.

“Crofters in remote and rural areas are disproportionately affected by high energy costs and the cost of living. Until now the UK Government has provided no targeted to these households and businesses, who need it the most.”