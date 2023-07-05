Efficiency & Environment, Webinars

Honda: A decarbonization journey – Register for webinar

As part of the upcoming webinar: Taking Your Supply Chain to Net Zero, Alfa Energy are delighted to welcome to the panel, Alissa Yakali, Supply Chain Sustainability Manager at Honda Development and Manufacturing of America

Wednesday 5 July 2023

As Honda’s Sustainability Manager, Alissa oversees 700+ suppliers within North America in the areas of overall Sustainability, Substances of Concern, CO2 Reduction, Responsible Sourcing, Human Rights and Cyber Security.

Alissa will provide a valuable perspective for manufacturers, covering:

  • Honda’s decarbonization journey thus far, progress to date and how Honda have got to where they are today.
  • The challenges Honda have faced and the opportunities that lay ahead.
  • Honda’s approach to setting a net zero target, taking a look into how the team at Honda is engaging suppliers (specifically through the Honda Green Excellence Program) to support decarbonization across their entire supply chain.

Webinar Date: Thursday, 13 July 2023, 2pm BST / 3pm CEST / 9am ET

