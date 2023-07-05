Honda: A decarbonization journey – Register for webinar

As Honda’s Sustainability Manager, Alissa oversees 700+ suppliers within North America in the areas of overall Sustainability, Substances of Concern, CO2 Reduction, Responsible Sourcing, Human Rights and Cyber Security.

Big Zero Report is out now, after 1500 visit the show! Download the Big Zero Report now for more net zero commentary after the success of the event.

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter.