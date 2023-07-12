UK residential solar PV installations to increase to over 450k a year by 2030

The UK residential solar PV market is set to see significant growth in the coming years.

That’s according to a new report by the energy data analytics and consultancy LCP Delta, which estimates that there were 135,000 residential solar PV system installations in the UK last year.

Experts predict that the installations will increase to over 450,000 per year by 2030.

The authors of the report attribute this growth to increased electrification through greater use of heat pumps and electric vehicles.

Analysts note that the UK market is “unsaturated”, with nearly 8% of the UK’s addressable market being tapped into so far.

There are at least 14 million homes to be targeted by the solar PV industry, according to the report.