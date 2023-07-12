Efficiency & Environment, Top Stories

Square Mile harnesses power from below

The Salisbury Square Development becomes the first Square Mile project to implement a standalone geothermal borehole system

Big Zero Report 2023

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Wednesday 12 July 2023
Image: City of London Corporation

The Salisbury Square Development, situated in the Square Mile, has completed the first of over 60 geothermal boreholes.

These boreholes, reaching a depth of 240 metres, make it the first project in the area to adopt a standalone closed-loop cooling and heating system.

Installed by Mace and subcontractor G Core, these geothermal boreholes are among the deepest in the City of London, going deeper than three-quarters of the height of the Shard.

By utilising the consistent temperatures found deep underground, this geothermal system provides an energy-efficient way to heat and cool the development using all-electric solutions powered by renewable sources.

Funded by the City of London Corporation, the Salisbury Square Development will house a flagship facility for His Majesty’s Courts and Tribunal Services and a modern headquarters for the City of London Police.

Chris Hayward, Policy Chairman at the City of London Corporation, said: “We are committed to using innovative technologies to reduce our carbon emissions, reach our net zero 2040 target and create a more sustainable London.”

Assistant Commissioner Paul Betts of the City of London Police commented: “This key milestone is the first stage of developing the Future Police Estate, providing state of the art, efficient facilities for the force, whilst creating a far more sustainable footprint.”

Big Zero Report is out now, after 1500 visit the show! Download the Big Zero Report now for more net zero commentary after the success of the event.

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast