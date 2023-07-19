Tata unveils plan for £4bn UK gigafactory

Tata Group has committed to the UK’s automotive sector by announcing a £4 billion investment in a new gigafactory.

The facility is set to be one of the largest battery cell manufacturing plants in Europe.

The gigafactory is expected to boast a capacity of 40GWh and is expected to play a pivotal role in supporting the production of Jaguar Land Rover’s (JLR) future battery electric models.

The gigafactory is anticipated to contribute significantly to the UK’s commitment to net zero.

By producing almost half of the UK’s projected battery production needed by 2030, the facility is poised to turbocharge the country’s switch to zero emission vehicles.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: “With the global transition to zero emission vehicles well underway, this will help grow our economy by driving forward our lead in battery technology whilst creating as many as 4,000 jobs and thousands more in the supply chain.”

Mr N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons, said: “Our multi-billion-pound investment will bring state-of-the-art technology to the country, helping to power the automotive sector’s transition to electric mobility, anchored by our own business, JLR.”