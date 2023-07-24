Efficiency & Environment, Finance & Markets, Top Stories

Octopus makes a splash: £15bn offshore wind investment by 2030

Octopus Energy’s generation arm has unveiled today the major offshore wind investment plan to power over ten million homes worldwide

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Monday 24 July 2023
Image: Octopus

Octopus Energy’s generation arm has unveiled ambitious plans to invest £15 billion in offshore wind by 2030.

This investment aims to generate 12GW of renewable electricity annually, which would be sufficient to power approximately ten million households.

Last year, the energy group ventured into the offshore wind farm market and has since made five deals, totalling $1 billion (£800k).

Octopus Energy has stakes in notable offshore wind farms, such as Lincs and Hornsea One, located off the east coast of England.

Additionally, it has acquired the Borssele V wind farm in the Netherlands, which boasts some of the world’s largest turbines.

Big Zero Report is out now, after 1500 visit the show! Download the Big Zero Report now for more net zero commentary after the success of the event.

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast