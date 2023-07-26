Preferred suppliers selected for ‘UK’s largest’ electricity transmission project

SSEN Transmission and National Grid Electricity Transmission (NGET) have selected Hitachi Energy and BAM as preferred suppliers for Eastern Green Link 2 (EGL2).

The EGL2 power line is believed to become the UK’s biggest electricity transmission project.

The project will involve a 525kV, 2GW high-voltage direct current (HVDC) subsea transmission cable from Peterhead in Scotland to Drax in England.

The cable is predicted to power two million UK homes.

The converter stations provided by Hitachi Energy and BAM will play a significant role in the delivery of the project.

Work is expected to begin in 2024, with an operational date of 2029.

National Grid Deputy Project Director Sarah Sale commented: “This is another important milestone for EGL2 which is part of the new network infrastructure required to help the UK meet its net zero and energy security ambitions.”

SSEN Transmission’s Ricky Saez, the EGL2 Project Director, said: “The converter stations at either end of the cable will play a crucial role in making the power transported subsea suitable for transportation around the onshore transmission network – getting Hitachi Energy and BAM in place to deliver that technology is great for the project.”