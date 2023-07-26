E.ON Next launches new fixed tariffs

Energy supplier E.ON Next has unveiled a series of new tariffs aimed at offering greater flexibility and options to both new and existing customers.

In the wake of the energy crisis, market prices remain notably higher than before, causing concerns among consumers.

Among the newly introduced tariffs is “Next 1 year v22,” a 12-month fixed-rate plan tailored for existing customers, priced at £2,060, with an exit fee of £75.

The energy supplier’s new tariffs also provide tailored deals that help customers optimise energy consumption.

One such offer includes cheaper off-peak charging rates for electric vehicle (EV) drivers – this tariff aims to incentivise the use of EVs during non-peak hours, ultimately helping customers save on energy costs.

Moreover, customers who own solar panels and export excess electricity back to the grid can now benefit from improved returns.

E.ON Next is offering an exclusive rate of 16.5p per kilowatt-hour for exported electricity, encouraging solar panel owners to play their own part in the renewable energy landscape.