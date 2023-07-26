Ofgem urges suppliers: Offer repayment holidays to struggling customers

Ofgem has today launched a Consumer Standards Statutory Consultation which aims to make it easier for all domestic customers, regardless of their energy supplier, to get the assistance they need if they face financial challenges.

To offer more effective support to customers struggling with bills, the consultation includes provisions for early intervention.

Energy suppliers will be encouraged to identify customers who may be facing difficulties in paying their bills and provide support options, like temporary repayment holidays, to help them during tough times.

One of the other key proposals is to require energy supplier enquiry lines to remain open for longer hours, including evenings and weekends and be accessible through multiple channels such as email, webchat or other digital platforms.

Ofgem also plans to prioritise assistance for customers in vulnerable situations or their representatives who may require immediate support.

For those facing emergency situations, such as power or gas supply disruptions due to meter faults, Ofgem’s proposal will mandate 24/7 emergency support from suppliers.

Neil Lawrence, Director at Ofgem, said: “While we have seen good practice from some suppliers, we expect every company to raise the bar to provide a consistent service that customers can rely on – and this mission should be driven from the top.

“We believe these recommendations can make a positive difference to consumers and we aim to have changes in place before the cold winter months return.”