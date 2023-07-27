Finance & Markets, Top Stories

Energy supplier slashes energy tariff to £179 below price cap

Utility Warehouse is offering customers a fixed-rate tariff set at £1,895 for 12 months

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Thursday 27 July 2023
Image: Shutterstock

Utility Warehouse has unveiled its latest offering – a fixed-rate energy tariff allowing customers to secure their energy prices at £1,895 for the next 12 months.

The current price cap for July to September is £2,074.

To qualify for the Fixed Saver 3 tariff, customers are required to bundle their energy services with at least two other services from Utility Warehouse, such as mobile, broadband or insurance.

Stuart Burnett, Co-Chief Executive Officer of Utility Warehouse, said: “We’ve lowered our fixed energy tariff to £179 below the price cap – this is the cheapest fixed tariff in the UK when customers bundle their services with us.

“With many consumers facing steep increases in the cost of living, our new fixed tariff can help households save money and give them peace of mind on their energy bills for the next 12 months.”

