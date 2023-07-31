MPs: Government nuclear plans a ‘wish list,’ not a strategy

MPs have today urged the government to create a nuclear strategic plan, transforming ambitious goals into actionable steps for delivering new nuclear power.

The target of 24GW nuclear capacity by 2050 and an annual deployment of new reactors are seen by the Science, Innovation and Technology Committee as more of a “wish list” without a comprehensive strategy.

The committee’s report acknowledges nuclear power as vital for future electricity needs but warns that the current targets are more of a wish list and lack a detailed strategy.

MPs have stressed that the government’s ambitious target requires substantial progress in various areas, including technology, financing, skills, regulation, decommissioning and waste management.

Greg Clark, Chair of the Science, Innovation, and Technology Committee emphasised the need for a concrete and detailed nuclear strategic plan, developed collaboratively with the nuclear industry, and backed by long term cross-party political commitment to ensure reliable private and public investment decisions.

A Department for Energy Security and Net Zero spokesperson said: “We have already made clear we will publish a nuclear roadmap and consult on alternative routes to market by the end of the year.

“Nuclear has a vital role to play in reaching net zero and boosting energy security – just last week we launched Great British Nuclear which will help generate billions for the UK economy and support thousands of jobs.”