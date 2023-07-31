Finance & Markets, Top Stories

New energy price cap: What to expect?

Energy bills are predicted to fall by £214 from 1st October, according to the latest estimates

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Monday 31 July 2023
Image: Shutterstock

Households across the UK are eagerly awaiting next month’s announcement from Ofgem, the energy regulator, regarding the latest price cap update.

The energy price cap defines the highest allowable price per kilowatt-hour (kWh) of energy that energy suppliers can charge consumers.

This price cap figure does not represent the total energy bill that households pay; the actual bills vary based on the amount of energy consumed.

Analysts predict a £214 reduction in the price cap level.

Currently, consultancy Cornwall Insight projects the price cap to dip from the current £2,074 to £1,860 for typical households in October, followed by a rise to approximately £1,960 in January.

These price cap estimates remain significantly higher than the pre-pandemic norm – the price cap was £1,277 in October 2021.

However, consumers should keep in mind that the government’s Energy Price Guarantee discount has ended, impacting potential savings for some.

The official price cap evaluation will be disclosed on 25th August.

Big Zero Report is out now, after 1500 visit the show! Download the Big Zero Report now for more net zero commentary after the success of the event.

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast