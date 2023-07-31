£300 a month: Second hand vehicle salary sacrifice scheme makes EVs cheaper

Octopus‘ electric vehicle (EV) arm has introduced a new second-hand leasing option for EVs.

Their ‘Nearly New’ salary sacrifice programme offer makes popular EV models like Renault Zoe, Peugeot e-208, and Vauxhall Mokka-e accessible for around £300 per month, covering fuel, insurance, and maintenance costs.

Octopus’ salary sacrifice allows drivers to save 30-40% monthly by paying through their gross salary, providing an all-in-one service including the EV, charger, and discounted energy tariff.

The second-hand scheme offers a wide range of EVs, making even popular models, including the Tesla Model 3 available at half the price of a personal lease and over 55% cheaper than leasing a BMW 3 Series.

