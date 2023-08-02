First turbine installation begins at world’s largest offshore wind farm

The ambitious project to install the first of 277 turbines at the world’s largest offshore wind farm, Dogger Bank, is expected to commence this weekend.

This wind farm, located approximately 80 miles off the coast of Yorkshire, is poised to deliver clean energy to six million British homes each year.

The turbines, towering at a height of 260 metres – nearly double the size of the London Eye – will be assembled using a vessel with a lifting capacity of 3,200 tonnes.

Upon completion, Dogger Bank will boast an installed capacity of 3.6GW of renewable electricity, more than two and a half times the size of any other offshore wind farm.

SSE Chief Executive Officer, Alistair Phillips-Davies said: “Dogger Bank is one of the biggest and most complex engineering and infrastructure projects anywhere in the world.

“Our progress here with our joint venture partners Equinor and Vårgrønn proves that offshore wind projects of this size are now mainstream and will help turbocharge the transition to the cheaper, cleaner and more secure energy system we all want to see.”

Vårgrønn Chief Executive Officer, Olav Hetland, said: “Dogger Bank now cements the North Sea’s new role as Europe’s renewable power plant and as the home to a world-leading offshore wind supply chain.”