High winds of success for Viking Wind Farm

The Viking Wind Farm project achieved a significant milestone as the last convoy of wind turbine components arrived at the site on Thursday, 3rd August.

Over the past six months, more than 280 successful convoys transported over one thousand turbine components from Lerwick Port to the Viking Wind Farm site in Shetland.

The installation of 103 Vestas V117 turbines, operating at 4.3 MW power mode, is progressing well, with 83 turbines already fully erected.

Despite facing challenging conditions, the project team is working efficiently and all turbines are expected to be installed by autumn 2023.