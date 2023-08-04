Finance & Markets

EDF chosen for optimisation of new 80MW battery asset

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund has selected EDF as its trading and optimisation partner for a new 80MW battery energy storage system in Milton Keynes

Friday 4 August 2023
Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (GSF) has announced its partnership with EDF to optimise its new 80MW battery energy storage system (BESS), Stony.

The agreement will see EDF leverage its market-leading Powershift platform to provide access to various revenue streams, including the Balancing Mechanism, wholesale optimisation and ancillary services while utilising their trading expertise.

This collaboration marks the third contract awarded to EDF by GSF, as they already manage the trading and optimisation for GSF’s 20MW Lascar and 20MW Hulley BESS assets.

The Stony BESS energisation process commenced on 31st July 2023 in Milton Keynes.

This new asset deployment is part of GSF’s pipeline of projects, which will expand its operational energy storage portfolio to over 370MW.

Stuart Fenner, Director of Wholesale Market Service Commercial, at EDF, said: “This partnership will provide essential flexibility to the energy system and reinforces EDF’s commitment to helping Britain achieve net zero.”

