SSE Renewables breaks ground on Worcestershire solar project

SSE Renewables has announced it has started construction of its first solar power project in Worcestershire.

Located at Littleton Pastures, the solar plant will have a total capacity of 31MW and is scheduled to start operating in 2024.

It is expected to generate enough electricity to power around 9,400 homes.

Spanish developer Grupotec has been appointed as the civil contractor for the project, which is SSE Renewables’ third solar and battery project under construction, alongside those already underway in Salisbury and Ferrybridge.

The latest announcement follows SSE’s recent plans that could see the energy giant invest up to £40 billion in low carbon technology over the course of the decade to 2031/32, with a fully-funded £18 billion five-year investment plans to 2027.

Richard Cave-Bigley, Director of Solar and Battery at SSE Renewables said: “Connecting more renewable power to the grid is vital for the UK’s energy security and net zero targets. We are looking forward to delivering more solar and battery projects across the UK, Ireland and Europe in the years to come.”