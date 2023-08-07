ULEZ scrappage scheme expanded to all Londoners

Sadiq Khan has announced an expansion to the scrappage scheme for London’s ultra-low emission zone (ULEZ) to cover all Londoners.

It will come into effect on 21st August 2023, with every Londoner with a non ULEZ-compliant car eligible for a £2,000 grant.

In addition, small businesses and sole traders will be able to receive up to £21,000 in grants to scrap up to three vans and charities will be able to receive up to £27,000 in grants to scrap up to three minibuses.

Under the ULEZ scheme, owners of older and more polluting vehicles have to pay £12.50 a day to drive them within the zone.

The £2,000 grant was previously only available to people with low income and those on benefits and disabled Londoners.

The London mayor expects the latest move to help remove “even more of the most polluting vehicles” from the capital city’s roads and clean up the air “even quicker”.

Mr Khan said: “I have always said that expanding the ULEZ to the whole of London was a difficult decision and not one I took lightly – but it’s a decision I remain committed to seeing through.

“I’m not prepared to step back, delay or water down vital green policies like ULEZ, which will not only save lives and protect children’s lungs by cleaning up our polluted air but help us to fight the climate crisis.

“As we continue to build a greener and healthier London for everyone, I’m determined that no Londoner and no London business is left behind. We need to take people with us on the path to a sustainable future. We are ensuring that help is now available for everyone – and I urge Londoners to come and get it.”

Payments have also been increased for small businesses and charities with a non-compliant van, now receiving up to £7,000 – up from £5,000 – per vehicle.

Grants for Wheelchair Accessible Vehicles have also increased from £5,000 to £10,000, grants for scrapping minibuses increased to £9,000 and grants to replace a non-compliant van with electric alternatives have risen to £9,500.

In addition, grants to replace a non-compliant minibus with an electric minibus has increased to £11,500.