bp invests £4m in UK EV fleet optimisation software provider

Energy giant bp has announced a £4 million investment in a UK-based software company that provides advanced data analytics and simulation tools for fleet optimisation.

Dynamon’s software and analysis tools help transport and logistics companies adopt low carbon energy solutions such as electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure.

The tools help businesses understand actions they can take to decarbonise their fleets more cost-effectively, improving research and trial time.

The company’s flagship software ZERO also helps to address these issues by developing solutions that could save energy and capital investment costs, including calculating the best options for adoption through planning for vehicles, charging infrastructure, energy costs and operations analysis.

During a 4,000-vehicle last mile trial, a customer using ZERO software is said to have identified a potential £22 million annual energy saving cost – £0.28/mile diesel vs £0.125/mile electric – as well as 8.700 tonnes of carbon savings annually after the tool analysed the best solution for fleet electrification.

bp has signed a commercial agreement for Dynamon to optimise lower emission solutions for fleets and develop a premium offer for customers.

Stefan von Dobschüetz, General Manager for bp pulse Europe said: “As fleets electrify, the commercial transport and logistics industry faces challenges balancing cost management, operational reliability, while understanding new vehicle technology.

“Dynamon’s simulation and data analytics tools offer those companies unique fleet-specific insights to help identify the optimum EVs and charging infrastructure to replace existing combustion engine vehicles. This agreement between bp and Dynamon makes the tools available to our bp pulse customers and provides a range of options and solutions to effectively manage and enhance their EV fleet.”