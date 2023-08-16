Pinkwashing in UK energy industry: How inclusive?

The UK’s energy sector is facing questions over its inclusivity practices as the results of the third annual Pride in Energy survey were unveiled.

The findings shine a spotlight on the industry’s ‘pinkwashing’ tendencies and its struggle to foster a genuinely inclusive environment for LGBTQI+ individuals.

A stark revelation from the survey indicates a significant perception gap between individual companies and the broader sector.

While 71% of respondents view their employers as providing an inclusive atmosphere, a mere 21% believe the wider energy industry offers the same level of inclusivity.

Around 24% of respondents reported the absence of visible LGBTQI+ role models or allies in their senior teams or management.

Notably, the survey reveals that close to 14% of respondents still recount instances of discrimination linked to gender identity or sexual orientation, mirroring the figures from the 2022 survey.

Joshua Atkins, Founder and Chair of Pride in Energy said: “This year’s research shows positive progress in some areas, but there’s a clear rejection of ‘pinkwashing’ and a call for organisations and their leaders to tackle the inclusivity deficit head-on.

“Diversity is at the heart of net zero. Without resolving the people and skills challenges we face as a sector, the UK will struggle to deliver the decentralised, decarbonised and digitalised energy system it needs.”