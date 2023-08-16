Solar car port unveiled at council headquarters

Northumberland County Council announces the launch of a solar car port array at its County Hall base in Morpeth.

The project, developed in partnership with UK Power Networks Services, features photovoltaic panels that generate solar energy for the council’s operations.

The solar car port promises significant financial savings, with projected energy cost reductions of £100,000 to £150,000 per year.

Furthermore, the project is expected to prevent over 250 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions annually, playing a vital role in the council’s target of halving emissions by 2025.

Equipped with 120 electric vehicle (EV) charge points, including both fast and rapid chargers, the solar-powered car port accommodates staff charging needs while preserving accessible parking spaces.

David Mitchell, Director of UK Power Networks Services, said: “This solar energy infrastructure is one of the largest solar car port installations in the UK and will change the way the Council’s fleet operate to reduce cost and improve carbon efficiency.”