Energy tariffs under scrutiny: Northern Ireland launches review

Northern Ireland‘s Utility Regulator has embarked on an assessment of energy prices, potentially paving the way for reduced energy expenses for consumers.

The ongoing review is part of the regulator’s responsibility to ensure that energy tariffs remain fair and transparent.

The assessment encompasses the gas prices of SSE Airtricity Gas Supply for customers in the Greater Belfast area, as well as the pricing structure of Firmus Energy catering to the Ten Towns zone.

Furthermore, the regulator oversees the electricity charges for Power NI‘s domestic customers.

The regulator said: “This means that we continuously monitor the components that make up these regulated tariffs and then approve any resulting change to tariffs when necessary.”