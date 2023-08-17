Exploring algae: A game-changer for our plates?

Algae has an amazing ability to turn energy into biomass, and it’s responsible for producing about 50% to 60% of the oxygen we breathe.

Kristinn Haflidason, the General Manager of Vaxa Technologies, a biotech startup, highlighted in an interview with Energy Live News how algae could have a big impact on changing the way we produce food worldwide.

Vaxa Technologies has special LED technology and tools for growing algae.

The startup is working on making valuable products from this algae – they use geothermal energy to grow the algae in an efficient way that’s better for the environment.

Click the video to watch the full interview.