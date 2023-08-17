Sunak shuts door on net zero referendum

Amid mounting pressure from his own party, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has unequivocally ruled out the prospect of a referendum on the UK’s crucial net zero target.

Despite calls from within his ranks to subject climate goals to a public vote, the Prime Minister seems to remain resolute in his stance.

Pressed on the matter during an ITV interview, Mr Sunak indicated that consensus already exists on the objective of achieving net zero emissions.

The Prime Minister said: “Most people are committed to getting to net zero but getting there in a proportionate and pragmatic way. That seems the commonsense approach to doing this that has broad support.”

Offering his perspective during a visit to Leicester, Mr Sunak emphasised the importance of a cautious and inclusive journey towards net zero.

“I think the path to net zero has to be one that we tread carefully, that we bring everyone along with us on that journey,” Mr Sunak stated.

The Prime Minister added: “We’ll bring people along with us as we do, we will not unnecessarily burden them with extra hassle or extra cost as we do it. That’s my overall approach to net zero.”