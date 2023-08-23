Scotland needs more pylons for clean energy, says trade body

Scotland is facing a pressing need for increased investment in pylons, power lines, and substations to drive down energy costs, enhance energy security and address the challenges of climate change.

Scottish Renewables, a trade body representing the renewable energy sector, has underscored the critical nature of this infrastructure overhaul.

The existing electricity network developed nearly a century ago with fossil fuels in mind, has become a barrier to progress, the trade body has said.

The latest findings from Scottish Renewables reveal that this outdated infrastructure is impeding the expansion of clean energy projects.

Nick Sharpe, Director of Communications and Strategy at Scottish Renewables, said: “The UK’s electricity network is not fit for purpose. While the deployment of cheap renewable energy generation has increased fourfold over the past ten years, investment in Britain’s transmission grid has flatlined and has even decreased since 2017.

“Electricity demand is set to increase by 50% in the next decade and double by mid-century so it’s therefore wrong to say that Scottish households don’t need more power lines, pylons and substations, we need them to keep our homes warm and ensure the lights stay on.

“Groups and individuals who object to the construction of power lines, pylons and substations largely do so because they do not like the way they look.

“By the end of this year, there will be just over 70 months left to achieve our targets of 11GW offshore and 12GW onshore wind. To ensure we maximise the enormous socioeconomic benefits this will bring to local communities, we will need a grid fit for the 21st century.”