GridBeyond appoints a new Chief Product Officer and President of North America

With over twenty years’ experience at the forefront of technology innovation, Sean will lead the North American team, with a critical focus on pioneering front-of-the-meter and behind-the-meter AI solution development, a role which combines his technical expertise and passion for connecting innovation with real-world applications. The appointment follows GridBeyond’s recent acquisition of Veritone Energy Business Inc, which has doubled the size of GridBeyond’s team in North America.

In his various C-level and executive leadership roles, Sean has managed several teams across multiple business sectors including sales, product management, software development, and product marketing. Before joining GridBeyond, Sean worked for Veritone, IBM, DELL, QUEST, and Symantec.

Having lived in both Europe and Asia, Sean possesses a deep understanding of international markets. His keen insights into global trends and adeptness in formulating go-to-market strategies have enabled companies to establish a presence on the international stage. He has a BSc in Software Engineering and an MBA in International Business.

With Sean’s expertise GridBeyond has already successfully integrated the technology and product portfolio of GridBeyond and Veritone Energy Business Inc, combining real-time asset optimization with AI-powered energy forecasting. By creating a pioneering AI platform that unlocks distributed energy resources’ (DERs) potential while enhancing reliability and path to net zero GridBeyond’s services have expanded to further support the global energy transition.

On joining GridBeyond, Sean McEvoy, Chief Product Officer and President NA said:

“I’m thrilled to steer GridBeyond’s North American journey as President & CPO. Fusing technical expertise with innovation, we’re blazing trails in AI solutions. The Veritone Energy merger amplifies our commitment towards SaaS and Net Zero. Together, we’re unlocking Distributed Energy Resources’ potential and propelling us toward a greener, more sustainable future”.

Michael Phelan, CEO at GridBeyond added: “We are delighted to have Sean onboard. His experience and knowledge of the energy sector will be crucial to lead the company in North America and deliver a global zero carbon future”.