Robo-“dog” “spot”lights faster power tunnel tasks

UK Power Networks has introduced a new robotic dog, named Spot for tunnel inspections.

The technology resembling the size of a Labrador, is playing a role in elevating worker safety across the underground power network that spans regions including London, the East and the South East of England.

“Spot” operates with remote guidance as it manoeuvres through tunnels to capture camera footage and thermal imaging data.

This collected data is subsequently processed through a machine-learning platform.

This platform utilises historical data to ensure the reliability of subterranean cables.

Ian Cameron, Director of Customer Service and Innovation at UK Power Networks, said: “The safety of our staff remains our top priority as we continue to provide power services.

“The application of Spot alongside Arup’s digital interface has demonstrated success and could substantially reduce the risk to staff during inspections within tunnels and shafts.”