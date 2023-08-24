UK gathers feedback on power with CCUS policy

The government‘s call for evidence on the future policy framework for Power with Carbon Capture, Usage, and Storage (CCUS) has concluded, with responses highlighting key considerations for the deployment of power CCUS projects.

The call for evidence, which was open for submissions from 25th July 2022 to 17th October 2022, sought to gather insights and evidence on how the government can effectively support the ongoing deployment of power CCUS projects into the 2030s and beyond.

Respondents underlined the importance of clarity in terms of ambition, funding, and policy to foster a steady pipeline of future projects.

The feedback received from stakeholders demonstrated strong support for the Deployment Price Adder (DPA) model and its ongoing application.

In light of this support, the government intends to continue utilising the DPA model to support successful power CCUS projects emerging from the Track-2 or Track-1 expansion processes in the 2020s.

Commenting on the publication of the government’s response to its consultation on the policy framework for Power with CCUS, Energy UK‘s Deputy Director, Marta Krajewska said: “Today’s publication provides useful insights into the future policy framework and preferred business model and it’s now imperative to act on those proposals to build an enduring power CCUS sector in the UK.”