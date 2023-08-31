Turbine toilets hit Aberdeen offshore wind farm

Aberdeen Offshore Wind Farm has introduced in-tower turbine toilet units, aiming to improve conditions for offshore workers.

The project, established through a three-year service agreement, is a collaborative effort involving industry players.

This development stems from a collaboration involving Pegasus Welfare Solutions (PWS), energy provider Vattenfall, and the Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult.

Installed within the turbines, the toilet units offer a convenient amenity for offshore staff, minimising the necessity for frequent vessel trips.

This development aims to enhance comfort and efficiency during operations.

Steven Wares, Operations and Maintenance Manager at Vattenfall said: “There are clear operational and health and safety benefits of having toilets on the turbines so it’s great to have been part of this project.”