Magic mushrooms for homes? UK researchers tap fungus to slash energy bills

Homes in Bristol and Swansea are set to benefit from an insulation project, backed by a £4.6 million investment.

The key to this project lies in trying out new materials for insulation.

Researchers from Bath, Bristol, Cardiff and Exeter universities will team up to test these innovative materials, including a unique insulation made from fungal mycelium, which is like the roots of fungi.

The aim is to design, test, and monitor new ways of upgrading homes to be more energy-efficient and resilient.

Among the materials scientists will be checking are plant-based natural fibre insulation, chopped straw and a new kind of plasterboard replacement called bio-composite.

Minister for Energy Efficiency and Green Finance Lord Callanan said: “These projects will further support our ambitious action on climate change – from designing sustainable products for the NHS to helping keep homes warm and bringing down energy bills.”