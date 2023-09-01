UK energy consumption plummets: High energy prices drive 6.3% dip

Recent government data reveals a significant 6.3% decrease in primary energy consumption in the UK during the second quarter of 2023.

This decline observed on a fuel input basis, has brought to light shifting patterns in energy consumption compared to the same period a year earlier.

The impact of higher energy prices and other contributing factors is believed to be central to this reduction.

When considering temperature adjustments, the drop in energy consumption becomes even more pronounced, registering at 7.2%.

According to the report, the energy production within the UK displayed a 10% reduction during this period.

This drop was attributed to declines across all fuel types, except for bioenergy and solar energy sources.

A 22% decrease was recorded in electricity generation by major power producers – coal, gas, nuclear and renewables experienced declines of 47%, 26%, 22% and 15% respectively.

Among these sources, gas played a dominant role, contributing to 43.9% of electricity generation by major power producers.

Renewables held a 35.8% share, while nuclear accounted for 19%.