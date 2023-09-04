NU hospitals and E.ON team up to cut 10k tonnes of CO2

Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust (NUH) has joined forces with E.ON for a 15-year energy efficiency initiative aimed at achieving ambitious environmental goals.

The project, located at Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham, will feature a £15 million energy centre that utilises low carbon heating and cooling, incorporating four heat pumps and 64 boreholes reaching depths of up to 250 metres.

The project’s first phase will install a 4MW heat pump with 2.88MW cooling capacity, followed by an expansion to 8MW of heating capacity in phase two.

This approach is expected to initially reduce carbon dioxide emissions by nearly 10,000 tonnes or 30% per year, with a potential increase to 43% following the decommissioning of the existing gas-fired heating system.

Collaborating with local companies, NUH and E.ON are already replacing 12,000 single-glazed windows at the Queen’s Medical Centre, further improving energy efficiency.

Chris Norbury, E.ON UK Chief Executive, said: “Tackling the environmental impact of heating, especially in densely populated areas, is key to meeting the UK’s net zero targets. Part of that urgent challenge is re-imagining how energy is provided to homes, businesses and cities to explore what can be done to take action and reduce carbon on a large scale.”