Birmingham becomes home to ‘UK’s largest’ public EV charging hub

bp pulse, The EV Network (EVN) and NEC Group have launched what Is described as the UK’s largest public electric vehicle (EV) charging hub on the NEC Campus in the West Midlands.

The Gigahub™ has been officially opened by the Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt.

The EV charging station features 16 ultra-fast 300KW DC chargers, capable of charging 30 EVs simultaneously and 150 points for 7KW charging.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt stated: “This is the biggest private investment in electric charging in the UK and is a huge vote of confidence in Britain’s role as a leader in green industries.

“The ground-breaking site will be a major transport hub for the future and marks a significant step in our rollout of EV charging infrastructure across the country.”

Akira Kirton, Vice President of bp pulse UK, said: “We plan to roll out hundreds of hubs this decade in places EV drivers need them – urban areas, on trunk roads and motorways and at destinations such as restaurants, retail parks and hotels.”