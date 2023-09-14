New solar farm proposal aims to power more than 57k homes

EDF Renewables UK and PS Renewables have unveiled their proposal for the Rosefield Solar Farm, slated for development between Buckingham and Aylesbury.

The partners said the project, if approved, could generate sufficient electricity to meet the demands of approximately a quarter of Buckinghamshire’s households.

It is estimated that the project could lead to an annual reduction of around 125,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions.

Early project plans are set to be released for public consultation on 28th September.