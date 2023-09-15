UK’s road to net zero depends on collaboration, say auditors

An audit report, authored by the four Auditor Generals of the UK, has emphasised the pivotal role of collaboration between the UK and devolved governments in the pursuit of net zero emissions by 2050.

One of the key takeaways from the report is the stark contrast in emissions profiles among the four nations comprising the UK.

While England and Scotland grapple with transport as the largest contributor to greenhouse gas emissions, Wales is primarily challenged by emissions from its energy supply sector.

Meanwhile, Northern Ireland faces the most significant emissions from its agriculture sector.

This divergence in emissions profiles has led each nation to craft different strategies for decarbonisation, including the adoption of varying combinations of emissions targets and policies tailored to their specific needs.

However, what becomes evident from the report is the deep interdependence of these nations when it comes to achieving net zero emissions.

It is made clear that the success of any single nation’s efforts hinges on coordinated action at both the UK and devolved levels.

The report highlights that UK-wide policies will play a critical role in defining pathways to decarbonise heating in buildings.

However, these policies will need to be complemented by devolved actions in areas such as planning and enhancing energy efficiency.

Furthermore, the financial decisions made by the UK government are shown to significantly impact the availability of funds in the devolved administrations, thus further underscoring the interconnectedness of these entities.