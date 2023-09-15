EDF secures approval for three UK battery projects

EDF Renewables UK has received planning approval for three grid-scale battery sites in Kent, Norwich and Essex.

The Braintree project in Essex, a 57 MW/114 MWh lithium-ion battery storage facility, is set to commence construction in early 2024, with operational readiness anticipated in early 2025.

The Swainsthorpe venture in Norwich, a 114 MW/228 MWh lithium-ion battery storage facility, secured consent in August 2023.

Construction is slated to commence in early 2024, aligning with Norwich City Council’s commitment to achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.

A 50 MW/100 MWh lithium-ion battery storage facility near Sellindge, Kent, received consent in July and will contribute to Kent’s mission of becoming a net zero county by 2050.

Simone Sullivan, Head of Storage at EDF Renewables UK, commented: “The approval of our Sellindge, Norwich and Braintree battery storage facilities is an active proof point of the growing momentum behind battery storage and we are really pleased with the progress we’ve been able to make over the summer.

“What we’re doing is not only providing the battery technology needed to improve grid flexibility but also co-locating it near our planned solar farms – breaking new ground to ensure a zero-carbon energy system for these regions.”