Coventry and E.ON’s UK green energy pact

Coventry City Council and energy company E.ON have entered into a 15-year partnership, marking a first of its kind in the UK.

The collaboration aims to transform energy use in Coventry, benefiting both local communities and the broader economy.

Under this partnership, E.ON assumes the role of Coventry’s Strategic Energy Partner.

This strategic alliance focuses on innovative projects that will serve the residents of Coventry.

The initiative includes initiatives such as the development of a 30MW solar farm, the introduction of solar power in local schools and the decarbonisation of various council vehicles and depots.

Additionally, the partnership will strive to enhance energy efficiency in public buildings, promote electric vehicle charging infrastructure and improve energy efficiency in homes and businesses across the city.

This long-term collaboration aims to provide a cohesive approach to decarbonisation, aligning with Coventry’s Draft Climate Change Strategy and Net Zero Routemap.

Councillor Jim O’Boyle, Cabinet Member for Jobs, Regeneration and Climate Change at Coventry City Council, said: “No other city in the country is doing this. It will help Coventry move ahead with a range of projects that the Council would not have been able to achieve on its own.”

Chris Norbury, Chief Executive of E.ON UK, said: “The energy transition is a way to regenerate the local economy and we’re convinced we can make a difference in and with our home city.

“This is not about designing a new vision for the future, it’s about getting on and delivering Coventry’s response to the climate crisis – making improvements across the city that people want and need.”