Fresh call for action as energy bills soar

A dire warning has been issued to the government, stating that the situation is in a perilous state unless it promptly addresses the looming fuel poverty crisis

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Wednesday 20 September 2023
Image: STUDIOMAX / Shutterstock

A fuel poverty coalition has raised concerns about the current state of fuel poverty and the urgent need for support with energy bills.

The End Fuel Poverty Coalition has sent a letter to the Energy Security Secretary Claire Coutinho expressing concerns about the challenges faced by families during the upcoming winter.

The coalition has put forth a series of recommendations to tackle fuel poverty and enhance energy affordability.

These include launching a new “Help to Repay” program aimed at addressing energy debt during the winter season, reforming the Energy Bills Support Scheme Alternative Fund and shifting policy costs from energy bills to general government spending.

Additionally, they propose introducing a new Extreme Weather Payment to assist those affected by severe weather conditions and implementing a new energy cost support scheme to reduce unit costs and standing charges through existing Energy Price Guarantee legislation.

The coalition also suggests supporting local authorities by allocating underspend from the Energy Bills Support Scheme to Household Support Funds and working on further reforms within the private rented sector to establish higher and more enforceable Minimum Energy Efficiency Standards.

Simon Francis, Co-ordinator of the End Fuel Poverty Coalition, commented: “The government appears to have abandoned plans to consult on reform of energy tariffs which could help protect the most vulnerable from the worst excesses of the energy market.
“This means they must bring in support to help people trapped in energy debt now and introduce an emergency tariff for vulnerable households this winter. We believe this is more than possible using existing legislation.”
Tessa Khan, Director of Uplift, said: “While the minister is obsessed with nuclear fusion, oil and gas, the government is ignoring the plight of millions of people facing a winter in cold damp homes.
“What the Secretary of State should be focussed on is helping people to insulate their homes, unblocking cheaper onshore renewables and bringing down our energy bills.”
Energy Live News has contacted the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero for comment.

