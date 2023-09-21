So what Rishi Sunak changed in our green future?

The UK Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, has outlined changes to the country’s net zero plans, focusing on “pragmatic” and “realistic” measures to reduce carbon emissions.

Despite these changes, the UK remains committed to ambitious targets to address climate change, Mr Sunak said.

Revised plans include:

Delaying the Ban on Petrol and Diesel Cars: The ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars will be moved back by five years to 2035, allowing families to take advantage of falling prices for zero emission vehicles. Extension of Oil and LPG Boiler Phase-Out: The ban on oil and LPG boilers for off-gas-grid homes will be delayed until 2035, ensuring homeowners do not face substantial costs for upgrades in a short period. Exemption for Fossil Fuel Boilers: An exemption to the phase-out of fossil fuel boilers in 2035 will be introduced, benefiting households that face challenges in switching to low carbon alternatives. Changes in Landlord Regulations: Policies requiring landlords to upgrade the energy efficiency of their properties will be scrapped, while households will be encouraged to make improvements voluntarily. Boiler Upgrade Grant Increase: The Boiler Upgrade Grant will be raised by 50% to £7,500, helping households replace gas boilers with low carbon alternatives like heat pumps. Ruling Out Interfering Proposals: Proposals that would require lifestyle changes such as car-sharing, reduced meat and dairy consumption, aviation taxes, or complex recycling targets will be ruled out.

These changes aim to ease the burden on households while maintaining progress toward net zero goals.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: “This country is proud to be a world leader in reaching net zero by 2050.

“But we simply won’t achieve it unless we change. We’ll now have a more pragmatic, proportionate, and realistic approach that eases the burdens on families.”