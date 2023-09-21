SSE Renewables goes global with French wind farm

SSE Renewables has commenced construction on its first project outside the UK and Ireland – the Chaintrix onshore wind farm.

Located in the northeastern region of France, this wind farm marks the initial endeavour from SSE Renewables’ Southern Europe portfolio, acquired last year.

The Chaintrix project will encompass the installation of eight Siemens Gamesa SG 3.4-132 wind turbines and is situated in the Department of Le Marne within the Grand Est region of France.

It aims to be fully commissioned by the end of 2024.

In addition to Chaintrix, SSE Renewables is actively progressing toward final investment decisions on other Southern European projects over the next year, potentially adding approximately 100MW to their portfolio.

Finlay McCutcheon, Director of Onshore Renewables Europe, said: “Onshore wind power will play an important part in our ambitious growth plans and will be key to achieving the EU’s renewable energy targets and making the EU carbon neutral by 2050.”