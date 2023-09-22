More than one in five Britons doubt UK achieving net zero ever

More than one in five (22%) Britons think net zero will never be achieved.

That’s according to the latest findings from British Gas‘ Net Zero Homes Index which suggests that there is a limited understanding of the goal.

When net zero was explained, 71% of the public agreed that it was the right thing to do.

However, the average belief among respondents is that the UK will reach net zero closer to 2075 rather than the official 2050 target.

The research highlights that the cost of living crisis and high energy prices have taken a toll on public confidence, with the confidence index dropping slightly from 57.5 to 56.5 on a scale from 0 to 100.

Climate change has slipped from being the fourth most important issue facing the country last year to fifth place this year.

However, despite this shift, over half (57%) of respondents still consider climate change to be one of the most pressing issues of our time.