Royal opening marks Aberdeen Harbour expansion

Today, Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal officially opened the £420 million expansion of Aberdeen South Harbour.

This development is expected to have a significant impact on the economy of Scotland.

Independent analysis predicts that the expanded Port of Aberdeen will contribute £2.4 billion to Gross Value Added (GVA) and support 17,500 jobs, marking a 60% increase in GVA and a 45% rise in employment opportunities.

Additionally, the project has already generated over £3 million in revenue.

Deputy First Minister Shona Robison said: “The Port of Aberdeen is at the forefront of the vital transition to net zero.

“It will be key to helping pivot our economy towards new decarbonised technologies and fuels, not least in facilitating the growth in offshore wind and developing tidal wave research.”