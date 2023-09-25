ECO4’s bumpy start: Early months see drop in delivery

The early months of the ECO4 initiative witnessed a decline in the delivery of energy saving measures.

ECO4, the Energy Company Obligation, is a government-led initiative in Britain aimed at addressing fuel poverty and mitigating carbon emissions.

This programme mandates energy companies to implement energy efficiency measures in residential properties as part of their responsibilities.

That’s according to government data, which shows that ECO4, which commenced in late July 2022 following the closure of ECO3, experienced a significant drop in delivery during its initial period.

Provisional data reveals that, since ECO3’s closure from April 2022 to July 2023, approximately 193,500 measures have been delivered.

This translates to an average monthly measure delivery rate of around 12,100.

Following the initial drop in deliveries under ECO4, the scheme’s effectiveness steadily rebounded, with an average of 20,300 measures installed during the most recent three-month period.

Of the measures notified under ECO4 (including ECO3 Interim) up to the end of July 2023, heating measures constituted around 67%, while the remaining 33% were insulation measures.

Regional distribution of ECO measures shows that up to the end of June 2023, the North West had the highest share at 18% (662,300 measures), followed by Scotland at 12% (424,300) and Wales at 5% (197,100).

In the second quarter of 2023, the West Midlands led with 17% of ECO measures (9,900), while Scotland and Wales followed with 8% (4,400) and 12% (6,800), respectively.