New pylon neighbours set to cash in as electricity grid grows

People residing in proximity to new pylons are in line to receive compensation, according to recent proposals.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, in a commitment to expedite planning decisions for major energy initiatives, is spearheading efforts to bolster infrastructure connectivity for emerging power plants and wind farms.

Detailed plans emerging from Whitehall indicate that nearby residents could receive either lump sum payments or annual compensation.

The aim of these proposals, as outlined by the energy department, is to ensure that communities hosting transmission network infrastructure reap the rewards of contributing to the delivery of cost-effective, secure, and low carbon energy solutions.