UK and Germany sign hydrogen deal

The UK and Germany have entered a partnership aimed at advancing the hydrogen industry.

Minister for Energy Efficiency and Green Finance, Lord Callanan, and Germany’s State Secretary for Energy, Philip Nimmermann have signed a Joint Declaration of Intent at the UK Embassy in Berlin.

The partnership primarily focuses on increasing the domestic use of low carbon hydrogen and establishing international leadership within the hydrogen markets.

Both nations have invested in hydrogen as an alternative fuel source, with the UK allocating funds from the £240 million Net Zero Hydrogen Fund and Germany implementing the National Hydrogen Strategy, supported by the Climate and Transformation Fund.

The partnership identified five key areas of collaboration, including accelerating hydrogen projects, establishing international safety and regulatory standards, promoting research and innovation, facilitating trade in hydrogen-related technologies and conducting joint market analysis.

The private sector, represented by companies like Siemens Energy, ITM Power, Uniper and Hydrogen RWE Generation, is poised to play a significant role in this partnership, expressing their commitment to advancing the hydrogen economy in both nations.